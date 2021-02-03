Sachin Tendulkar Takes Strong Stand On Rihanna & Co; 'can Be Spectators Not Participants'

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has opposed foreign interference in India's affairs, against the backdrop of an almighty row over pop sensation Rihanna commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi. It so happened that Rihanna on Tuesday had shared a news story on the current state of farmers' protest and asked why is no one talking about the issue.

'India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster wrote that India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. Referring to the international pop icon's comment, Sachin added that the external forces can be spectators but not participants. Furthermore, the 2011 World Cup winner also added that Indians know India and should decide for India and then urged the people of the country to remain united as a nation.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

It is not common for Sachin Tendulkar to take strong positions on ongoing political and geo-political issues, particularly if they are controversial, which makes his entry into the fray rather remarkable.

READ: 'India Is Proud Of Its Farmers': Pragyan Ojha Hits Back At 'outsider' Rihanna's Remarks

'We don't need an outsider': Pragyan Ojha

Earlier, Tendulkar's former Indian and Mumbai Indians team-mate Pragyan Ojha had taken to his official Twitter handle and mentioned that India is proud of its farmers and knows how important they are and then added he is sure that the issue will be addressed soon. The southpaw concluded by saying that there is no need for an outsider to poke her nose in the country's internal matters. As such, however, the Cricketing fraternity has steered clear of the Rihanna row, though with Sachin's entry that may well change.

My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021

READ: Minister Babul Supriyo Has Question For Rihanna; Takes Singer On For Entering Farmers' Row

Republic Day Violence

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells but were largely unsuccessful, later being hailed for their composure and refusal to let the matter escalate to gunshots being fired. This is something the western celebs appear to have glossed over.

Meanwhile, Farmer Unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with the police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot. The strengthened security measures at the agitation sites across the Delhi borders come after the violence during the Republic day tractor parade by protesting farmers in which 394 security personnel were injured.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement earlier about foreign meddling in India's affairs, to which a lot of Bollywood celebrities responded.

READ: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Sends Rihanna A Republic Day Riot Version Of Her Song; Seeks Her Input

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.