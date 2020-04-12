BookMyShow Slammed Online For Alleged Communal Interaction; #UninstallBookMyShow Trends

With the nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many artists have turned to the internet to promote and continue their work. BookMyShow, an Indian online ticketing service that handles such events recently earned the wrath of netizens in India after an announcement about an upcoming show. Following which, things escalated so quickly that there is a new hashtag '#UninstallBookMyShow' trending on Twitter India. The application was caught in a whirlwind of controversy after they posted a tweet promoting Hussain Haidry and his live video on Instagram.

Here's the tweet:

BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua took to the microblogging site and shared his angst with a series of pictures of Haidry's prior tweets about the Hindu community.

The incident set off a row of comments and retweets by netizens, who by and large have strongly condemned BookMyShow and uninstalling the application to show their disapproval.

This man was a prime instigator of violence in the anti CAA riots. He called Hindus terrorists. He has openly advocated the beating of a caste group. And he gets rewarded for being a fanatic bigot? Leaves me with no option but to stop using @bookmyshow https://t.co/xzAXYd4kKl — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) April 11, 2020

Earlier in February, it was reported that Hussain made shocking communal remarks upsetting a lot of people. His action to incite hatred against a particular community was condemned all-round. Notably, Hussain gained prominence when his poem Hindustani Musalmaan, went viral on social media. However, he is under the lens for alleged hatred and expression against various religious organisations.

Netizens react

After the promotion by BookMyShow, anger can be seen clearly among Twitter users with people uninstalling the application and urging others to do the same.

