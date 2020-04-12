The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BookMyShow Slammed Online For Alleged Communal Interaction; #UninstallBookMyShow Trends

General News

'#UninstallBookMyShow' trended on Twitter India after netizens slammed the app for promoting an artist allegedly responsible for inciting communal tensions.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Book My Show

With the nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many artists have turned to the internet to promote and continue their work. BookMyShow, an Indian online ticketing service that handles such events recently earned the wrath of netizens in India after an announcement about an upcoming show. Following which, things escalated so quickly that there is a new hashtag '#UninstallBookMyShow' trending on Twitter India. The application was caught in a whirlwind of controversy after they posted a tweet promoting Hussain Haidry and his live video on Instagram.

Here's the tweet:

READ | Two Arrested In Mangaluru For Obstructing ASHA Worker From Performing Official Duties

BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua took to the microblogging site and shared his angst with a series of pictures of Haidry's prior tweets about the Hindu community.

The incident set off a row of comments and retweets by netizens, who by and large have strongly condemned BookMyShow and uninstalling the application to show their disapproval.

READ | Mamata Suggests Meeting With Centre On Infiltration Through Borders Amid Lockdown

Earlier in February, it was reported that Hussain made shocking communal remarks upsetting a lot of people. His action to incite hatred against a particular community was condemned all-round. Notably, Hussain gained prominence when his poem Hindustani Musalmaan, went viral on social media. However, he is under the lens for alleged hatred and expression against various religious organisations.

READ | Coronavirus: Labourers' Exodus Hit Medicine Supply Chain In Delhi

Netizens react

After the promotion by BookMyShow, anger can be seen clearly among Twitter users with people uninstalling the application and urging others to do the same.

READ | Coronavirus: Ranjan Gogoi's Mother Donates Rs 1 Lakh To 'PM CARES' Fund

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Imran khan
PAK PM'S 'ONE & HALF MEN' STATEMENT
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH DEMADS COMEPNSATION
will
BHUTIA ON BECOMING AIFF PREZ
Queen Elizabeth
QUEEN ELIZABETH'S EASTER MESSAGE
COVID-19
WHO CHIEF COMMENDS HEALTH WORKERS
Book My Show
#UNINSTALLBOOKMYSHOW ON TWITTER