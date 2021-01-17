Odisha Govt Organises Second Edition Of 'Eco Retreat' To Boost Tourism Sector

After receiving a positive response during last year's 'Eco Retreat', a glamping festival, the Odisha government has organised the second edition of the festival. In comparison to the last year, this year Odisha has added 5 more destinations to highlight the diversity in tourism and hospitality in the state.

Odisha organises 2nd edition of 'Eco Retreat'

According to an official, Odisha's 3-month long event will be held at 5 locations including Konark, Harikund, Bhitarkanika, Darungabadi and Satkosia. This "Eco Retreat" festival in Odisha is a great opportunity for travellers to explore magnificent Odisha, where the travellers can enjoy local cuisines, water sports and many other things.

Speaking about this festival, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Sports in Odisha Vishal Dev said that the state government has scaled up its preparations to conduct "Eco Retreat" at 5 most beautiful locations in the state. He said, "The objective of this festival is to attract tourists as well as private sectors for investment here. The event will also help to revive the tourism sector which has been affected the most during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

A team of journalists from National Dailies were here on a FAM trip, hosted by the Dept.

During the 2 day trip, they visited Eco Retreat Konark, Chilika, craft village Raghurajpur & Kalabhoomi.

Dept gave a familiarisation presentation at Kalinga Stadium today. #OTinFocus🎯 pic.twitter.com/QoHB2gYPut — Department of Tourism, Odisha (@TourismDptt) January 16, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Odisha Department of Tourism on Saturday informed that a team of journalists from national dailies were in the state on a FAM trip which was hosted by the department. It further mentioned that during this 2-day trip, the team of journalists visited Eco Retreat Konark, Chilika, craft village Raghurajpur and Kalahbhoomi, where the Tourism Department of the state gave them a familiarisation presentation at Kalinga Stadium.

