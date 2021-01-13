Odisha Women's T20 League ODP W Vs ODB W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Pink will take on Odisha Blue in the Odisha Women's T20 League match on Wednesday, January 13. The match will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack from 11:30 AM IST onwards. Here is a look at the ODP W vs ODB W W live streaming information, ODP W vs ODB W live scores, ODP W vs ODB W squads and ODP W vs ODB W prediction.

ODP W vs ODB W live streaming: ODP W vs ODB W Odisha Women's T20 League match preview

This match provides a great opportunity for local Odisha women's players to showcase their talent. The players playing in this match will look to impress state selectors and seek birth in the state side. Apart from eyeing state selection, players will also look to grab the eyeballs of the national selectors with their performances. A lot of players from the Odisha Pink and Odisha Blue will make their T20 debut in this friendly match. Both sides look equally strong and this match should be an exciting contest.

ODP W vs ODB W live streaming: ODP W vs ODB W squads

ODP W: Monalisa Rout, Rajeshwari Jena, Sarita Meher, Rani Tudu, Sangeeta Khadia, Anjali Singh, Purnima Ray, Madhusmita Behera, Barsarani Singh, Kuni Bhadra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Indrani Chhatria, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Mallik and Rajashree Swain.

ODB W: Pragyan Mohanty, Madhuri Mehta, Sunita Murmu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Sasmita Mahalik, Kajal Jena, Silpa Swain, Laxmipriya Naik, Priyanka Sahoo, Sangita Parinda, Tarana Pradhan, Banalata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy, Luisa Das and Nibedita Nayak.

ODP W vs ODB W pitch report and ODP W vs ODB W weather forecast

There have been several low-scoring matches recently and tis match could also turn out to be a low-scoring encounter. While bowlers have done well on this surface batters have found it difficult while chasing. The captain who wins the toss could look to bat first. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted that there will be no rain interruption during the match so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs

ODP W vs ODB W live streaming details and ODP W vs ODB W live scores

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. The ODP W vs ODB W live streaming can be seen on FanCode. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the Odisha Cricket Association and FanCode for the ODP W vs ODB W live scores.

