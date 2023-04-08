Odisha Reports Over 100 Fresh COVID-19 Cases After Six Months; Active Cases Stand At 429

Odisha reported over a hundred new COVID-19 after six months with 104 people testing positive for the virus, a health department official said.

The cases were detected on Friday after 5,526 samples were tested, he said.

The state had recorded 103 cases on October 12 last year.

No fresh fatality has been recorded so far, and there are now 429 active cases in the state.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 13,37,377 cases have been detected in the state. Of them, 9,205 people have died.

With 34 fresh recoveries, a total of 13,27,690 people were cured of the disease in the state so far. The state government urged people not to panic over the rise in COVID-19 cases, and suggested everyone to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

The state administration also suggested people to undertake COVID tests if they have flu-like symptoms.

ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) Bhubaneswar Director Sanghamitra Pati urged people to isolate themselves if they test positive for COVID-19 or H3N2. Odisha has reported 61 cases of H3N2 cases so far this year.