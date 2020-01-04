Odisha Students Construct 6.9 M Long Fishing Bait From Metal Waste, Eye Guinness Record

In an attempt to build the World's largest fishing lure, students from the Berhampur Industrial Training Institute (ITI) have built a 6.9 meter-long fishing bait from metal waste, according to reports. The Principal of the institute Rajat Kumar Panigrahy has reportedly applied to the Guinness Book of World Records for verification of the record. More than 100 students had reportedly worked for 40 days to construct the structure.

World's largest fishing bait

Reports state that the fishing bait is 6.9 meters long, 91 cm wide and has a 101.6 cm hook at its bottom. The principal has stated that the students used metal waste from a demolished hostel building. Moreover, the team of students were from the institute's welder, painter and fitter course, as per reports.

The structure which was reportedly completed by 31 December 2019 is part of the institute's “art from waste” museum. It is displayed on the institute's outdoor campus, Currently, the record for the largest fishing lure is held by Ethan Sparks of Texas. His bait is 4.74 metres long, 67.97 cm wide and has a 48.77 cm long hook at its bottom, according to Guinness World Book of records.

