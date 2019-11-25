LS Speaker Om Birla Comments On Congress' Ruckus In Parliament, Calls It 'unacceptable'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, November 25, expressed disappointment over the ruckus created by the Congress in the Parliament. He said, "I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. Whatever happened in Parliament is unacceptable, it will not be tolerated." He further said, "The House should function. It should not get adjourned." Congress created a ruckus in the Parliament during the Lok Sabha session as they sought to raise issues and shouted slogans.

Congress holds protest in Parliament

Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi along with other Congress Parliamentarians protested in the Parliament premises over the Maharashtra Government issue on Monday. They protested with banners that read, 'Stop Murder of Democracy'. Further, during the Lok Sabha proceedings, the opposition leaders raised slogans of 'Samvidhan ki hatya bandh karo, bandh karo' (Stop the murder of Constitution) during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha. They also raised slogans in the Rajya Sabha over the Maharashtra government issue. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.

Sonia Gandhi files complaint with Om Birla

Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's office over alleged manhandling of women parliamentarians by the marshals and male parliamentarians during the protests. Following a ruckus during which Rahul Gandhi marked his return to the Parliament, Sonia Gandhi stated that manhandling by the marshals or the male Members of Parliament should not and cannot happen under any given circumstances. Reacting to the complaint, BJP Member of Parliament and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the violence and stated that "there is no space for violence in the Lok Sabha."

Rahul Gandhi returns

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP from Wayanad, was not present in the Lok Sabha in the first week. However, he has returned and was a part of the proceedings on Monday morning. His most recent political activity had been the issuance of a letter to the Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, over the death of a school student after being bit by a snake in her classroom, over which protests have taken place.

