PM Modi Wishes Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla A Long And Healthy Life On His Birthday

On the occasion of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and wished him a long and healthy life. Praising his energy and knowledge of the Parliament, PM Modi sent warm wishes to Rajasthan MP Om Birla. Many leaders also joined on Twitter to wish the speaker on his big day.

Birthday greetings to the dynamic @loksabhaspeaker Shri @ombirlakota Ji. He presides over the House with great energy. His knowledge of Parliamentary procedures is outstanding. Praying for Om Ji’s long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Leaders wish Speaker Om Birla

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan tweeted, "Birthday greetings to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla ji. May you be blessed with a healthy and long life."

Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers, Former CM of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda tweeted, "Birthday greetings to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla ji. May God bless you with a long healthy life."

Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly tweeted, "My warm birthday greetings to the Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla ji. Praying for your good health and long life."

Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma said "Wishing Shri Om Birla on his birthday. Wish you good health and happiness." These were among the many birthday greetings to MP Om Birla

About Om Birla

Om Birla has won the 16th & 17th Lok Sabha elections from Kota constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Birla defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes from Kota parliamentary seat. He became the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha. As the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha, he guards the power and privileges of members of the parliament. Apart from being a politician, he is also a philanthropist. His welfare program Paridhan distributes clothes and books to the weaker section of society.

