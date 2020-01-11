Om Birla Stresses Upon Capacity-building Of Lawmakers At 25th CSPOC In Canada

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed upon the necessity of capacity-building of lawmakers with respect to strengthening democracy. Addressing the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) at Canada's Ottawa, Birla apprised about his initiative of holding a briefing session on important legislative business before the House to improve the awareness of members on such issues.

"Speaker Birla observed that capacity-building of lawmakers is necessary for strengthening democracy. In this direction, he has recently initiated a practice of holding briefing sessions on important legislative business before the House to improve the awareness of Members on such issues, thereby facilitating good debate and discussion in the House," said a press statement.

The 25th CSPOC

Birla further highlighted the role of parliament in reference to the future of the country and said that in a parliamentary democracy, the speakers and presiding officers are the custodians of democracy and participative governance and that their decisions have a lot of bearing in ensuring equal participation and representation of people.

Bilateral meeting with Speaker of House of Commons

Birla also held a meeting with Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons of Canadian Parliament and congratulated him for successfully hosting the 25th CSPOC.

As per a statement, the two leaders acknowledged the growing India-Canada bilateral ties and the potential for further expanding mutual trade and investments. They noted with satisfaction the increasing cooperation in the education sector and the growing number of students from India in Canadian institutions.

Held a bilateral meeting with Hon'ble Mr. Anthony Rota, Speaker of House of Commons @HoCSpeaker, Canada. Discussed issues of mutual concern and congratulated HE for the successful conclusion of the #CSPOC25 & the excellent hospitality extended to my Delegation. pic.twitter.com/E0mMShvCz7 — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) January 10, 2020

The Indian Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Om Birla comprised of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehlata Shrivastava.

(With ANI inputs)

