On 2nd Anniversary Of Balakot Airstrike; IAF & Modi Govt's Hammerblow To Terrorism Hailed

As India marks two years of Balakot Air Strike- an aerial attack carried out by India in Pakistan on February 26, prominent political leaders remembered the success of the operation and praised Indian Air Force. The attack was conducted in response to February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack engineered by JeM, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans were martyred.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "On this day in 2019 Indian Air Force in response to the Pulwama terror attack had re-emphasised New India's policy against terrorism. I remember the brave martyrs of Pulwama and salute the valour of the Air Force. Under PM Modi's leadership, the security of the country and our soldiers is paramount".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on the anniversary of the Balakaot Air Strike and said India is proud of its soldiers.

On the anniversary of Balakot Air Strikes, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force.



The success of Balakot strikes has shown India’s strong will to act against terrorism. We are proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure. @IAF_MCC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 26, 2021

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi, "Today, India is celebrating the second anniversary of 'Balakot Air Strike'. Guard of the nation Indian Air Force had successfully carried out this operation against the terrorists on this day. 'Balakot Airstrike' is a symbol of India's commitment to the fight against terrorism."

MP Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted, "This is new India, yeh ghar mein ghus ke maarega! On 26 February 2019, the Indian Air Force responded to the Pulwama terror attack by repeating the Modi government's slogan against terrorism. This nation is always grateful to all its heroes and martyrs. Jai Hind!"

Balakot Air Strike

After the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the Balakot Air Strike was the first aerial assault carried out by India in Pakistan. The Airstrike was conducted in revenge for the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. On February 26, 2019, at around 3.30 am,12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and successfully destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot. The operation was Codenamed 'Operation Bandar' and was carried by the Indian Air Force's seventh and ninth squadrons, killing approximately 300 JeM terrorists using precision SPICE bombs.

