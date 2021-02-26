PM Modi To Inaugurate 2nd Khelo India Winter Games; Participants COVID -ve Reports Must

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games on February 26, at around 11:50 AM, via video conferencing. The second edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be a five-day event that will see the participation of athletes from across the country.

"The Games will be held from February 26 to March 2, 2021," read the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The event has been organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports minister Kiren Rijiju, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union minister took to Twitter to inform that PM Modi will address the opening ceremony.

#KheloIndiaWinterGames 2021 will be inaugurated at Gulmarg tomorrow the 26th February at 10am. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will address the opening ceremony via video message. https://t.co/AiL4yqfAsw pic.twitter.com/2nQI8GJDsT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 25, 2021

On February 25, Rijiju attended the reception ahead of the inauguration ceremony along with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

A wonderful reception on the eve of the inauguration of the 2nd Khelo India Winter Games 2021 at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji has taken wonderful welfare steps within few months furthering the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji to bring peace and development. pic.twitter.com/sUk7cDX5Aa — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 25, 2021

Khelo India Winter Games

The second edition of Khelo India will begin on February 26 and will end on March 2 at Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg. Around 1200 athletes and guests are scheduled to participate in the mega sports event. Aroound 27 states, Union Territories and Boards are sending their teams to participate in the games. Athletes from the Indian army and Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports will also take part. The prominent sports activities will include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, ice skating, ice stock etc.

Negative COVID-19 Reports mandatory

Players and officials coming from the different states will only get admission in Gulmarg if they have a negative report of Covid-19. Three Covid centres have been established in Jammu, Srinagar and Tangmarg. Tourism Director Kashmir Dr GN too assured that relief and rescue teams of the State Disaster Management Department have been deployed in case of any sort of disaster.

(With ANI Inputs)