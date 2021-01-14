'Golden Victory Year' Is A Tribute To 1971 War Veterans: Army Chief General Naravane

As India celebrates its fifth Veterans Day, the defence forces bow down with respect and gratitude to all the veterans of the Indian Army, Navy and Airforce who have kept the Indian forces strong through the years. On the occasion of veteran's day, a series of events are being organized throughout the nation. In New Delhi, a special event was organised by the Ministry of Defence where the Tri-services honoured the veterans with a touching message.

The Army Chief said, "Some Veterans had expressed disappointment that not much importance is being given to the 50 yrs of 1971 war. I'd like to say that this entire year will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark 1971 war victory. Several events will be organised across the country".

He added that "Last year had been very challenging for our nation & the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the pandemic efficiently. I'm proud that we had the support of our Veterans in carrying this out".

The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated on 14 January every year as a mark of respect and recognition to the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa who had led the Indian forces to victory in the 1947 Indo-Pak War. The day is also celebrated to commemorate the selfless devotion and sacrifice of our veterans, many of whom laid down their lives in service of the nation and also to salute the indomitable spirit of those personnel who served the Indian Armed Forces with pride and honour. The event also serves to strengthen the bond between serving personnel and veterans.

The Navy Chief also gave his message on the occasion and said, "It's a matter of great pride & honour for me to get an opportunity to speak to our Veterans on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day & at the very outset I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their service to the nation".

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also graced the occasion and said, "For Air Force starting as an auxiliary force in 1932 & growing to where we're today, a lethal, potent aerospace power - on this Veterans' Day, I'd like to acknowledge with respect & pride the contribution of our Veterans in this journey".

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat also conveyed his regards and gratitude to the Veterans. Defence Minister participated in a special programme in Bengaluru on the occasion of the Veteran's Day to commemorate the contribution of the veteran's in defence roles as well as nation-building. This year on the occasion of Vijay Diwas December 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched special 'Golden victory Celebrations' from a grand event at the National War Memorial New Delhi. Victory Mashals were launched in four different directions of the country. These Mashals have been travelling to the houses of martyrs and veterans to honour them. These celebrations will continue year-long to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of our veterans.

