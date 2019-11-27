On Ahmed Patel's Balakot Terror Camp Reactivation Query, MHA Doesn't Rule Out Possibility

In a reply to an unstarred question by Congress MP Ahmed Patel pertaining to the status of the Balakot terror camp in the Parliament on Wednesday, G Kishan Reddy- the Minister of State for Home Affairs revealed that Pakistan-based terrorist groups were seeking to reactivate the terror camp at Balakot. He also raised the possibility of religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India being commenced again. At the same time, Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Here is Minister G Kishan Reddy's answer on Balakot:

(a) & (b): Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terror outfits to reactivate its camp at Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India. (c) : The Government of India is committed to take all necessary steps to protect the borders of the country and maintain its integrity and sovereignty.

MoS Home GK Reddy in Rajya Sabha: Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan based terrorists to reactivate their camp in Balakot&restart their religious&Jihadi indoctrination courses against India. Indian govt committed to take steps to protect borders.(File pic) pic.twitter.com/s3fVj24WOI — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Indian Air Force strikes inside Pakistan

After 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) carried out by the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14 this year, India retaliated by striking its Balakot terror camp on February 26. Pakistan refused to admit any damage to the site and instead, tried to attack Indian military installations. However, on several occasions, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan betrayed the extent of paranoia and terror which the airstrikes had caused in his nation's military establishment circles. Recently, the Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat also hinted that the Balakot base camp had been reactivated.

