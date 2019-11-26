Steve Smith Ran Back 3 Kms To The Hotel To Punish Himself After Bad Knock Against Pakistan

Australian Test talisman Steve Smith managed only four runs against Pakistan in the opening Test of the two-match series. Rattled by a rare failure, Steve Smith punished himself by running 3 km back to the hotel from The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. He was trapped in front of stumps by Yasir Shah on a pitch where every Australian batsman made full use of the batting-friendly conditions.

Seventh heaven: Yasir Shah provided a rare moment of joy for Pakistan on day three of the first Test, via @MazherArshad https://t.co/h68oWIP7WS #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/0uph2ZaiPp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2019

Cricket Australia: Steve Smith ran 3 km back to the hotel to punish himself for failure

As quoted in Pak Passion, Steve Smith said that he likes treating himself with chocolate bars whenever he gets big runs. However, he also added that he likes to take it out on himself whenever he gets out cheaply. After the conclusion of the first Test, Steve Smith missed out on the team bus which prompted him to run 3 km back to the hotel.

The right-hander has been in phenomenal form with the bat ever since his return to international cricket with Australia. He recently scored 774 runs across four Ashes Tests in England to earn himself a “Player of the Series” award.

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah dismissed Steve Smith for the seventh time in just 11 innings and he made sure that the cricketer received the message with his celebrations. When asked about his struggles against the spinner, Smith lauded Yasir’s efforts and said that he will try not to get out to him next time.

Australia will now face Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval from November 29 onwards. The upcoming Test is scheduled to be a Day-Night affair and will carry 60 points going forward in the ICC World Test Championship.

