On Goa Liberation Day, Wreath-laying Ceremony Held At INS Gomantak To Honour Martyrs 

Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil laid a wreath at the war memorial at INS Gomantak on Sunday, to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of Goa's liberation. The event was attended by commanding officers and senior officers from Goa's navy units. A formal Guard of Honour was presented and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of appreciation for the supreme sacrifice made by courageous sailors of the Navy during the operation that led to the liberation of Goa.

On December 18, 1961, during the Indian Navy's Operation Vijay to free Anjadip Island and the Portuguese-controlled regions of Goa, Daman, and Diu, the war memorial at INS Gomantak was created in honour of the seven young and brave sailors who sacrificed their lives. Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli were colonised by the Portuguese in 1510 and controlled by Lisbon as the 'Estado da India.' They remained under colonial rule for 451 years. Goa, unlike the rest of India, did not gain independence on August 15, 1947.

The Liberation Day of Goa is observed every year on December 19, after the Indian Armed Forces liberated the state from Portuguese authority in 1961, dubbed "Operation Vijay." Goa was conquered by Indian troops who crossed the border. The Portuguese soldiers unconditionally surrendered on December 19 after more than 36 hours of relentless land, sea, and airstrikes. Lieutenant General JN Chaudhuri assigned the mission to Major General KP Candeth, the commanding officer of the 17th Infantry Division, and placed the 50 Parachute Brigade under his command.

Air Vice-Marshal Erlic Pinto was in charge of air operations, and the Navy was tasked with assembling a sufficient Task Force. Major General Candeth had intended to attack all three colonies at the same time. Operation Vijay, which lasted over 36 hours and featured air, naval, and land strikes, was a major victory for India, ending Portugal's 451-year control over its survivers in India. This freed India from foreign domination. Following the end of Portuguese authority in 1961, Goa was handed over to the military, which was led by Lieutenant Governor Kunhiraman Palat Candeth. Military control was replaced by civilian rule on June 8, 1962, when the Lieutenant Governor selected a 29-member informal Consultative Council to assist him in the administration of the territory.

