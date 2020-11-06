On Hunger Strike For Arnab, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Detained By Mumbai Police At Mantralaya

BJP MLA Ram Kadam was detained and taken away by the Mumbai Police from Mantralaya on Friday while he was on a peaceful hunger strike in a protest against the assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Observing a hunger strike sitting outside Mantralaya on Friday, Ram Kadam demanded the immediate release of Arnab Goswami and announced that his hunger strike will continue at the police station too.

Earlier on Thursday, Ram Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Koshiyari seeking the suspension of nine cops who were involved in the assault and arrest of Arnab Goswami on Wednesday.

"I was following all the rules according to the law while I was sitting in protest over here. There was no crowd with me. We were just three people sitting here. I am not protesting against the police. This government is scared. How many voices can they (govt) suppress?", asked Ram Kadam before he was detained by the Mumbai Police.

"After Arnab Goswami gets bail from the High Court, I will return to the Assembly and will distribute sweets to all those ministers who were laughing after the arrest of Arnab", added Kadam.

Arnab's shocking arrest

On Wednesday morning, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, with videos from inside the house showing how they had not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically manhandled his son. It was later confirmed that he was arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a case that was closed with a report filed in 2019 and 'reopened' without the court's permission. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Arnab's lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. The Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody and remanded Arnab to judicial custody. Arnab has challenged his arrest in the Bombay HC and sought bail with the hearing to take place at 3 PM on November 6.

