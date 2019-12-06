The Debate
Hyd Encounter: Sometimes Justice Has To Be Meted Out Via Mobocracy, Says Raj Thackeray

General News

Commenting on the police encounter in Hyderabad on Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray expressed his support and justified mobocracy.

Updated On:
Encounter

Commenting on the police encounter in Hyderabad on Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that sometimes, the justice meted out via mobocracy is correct and worth welcoming. In the past, the MNS chief has publicly justified mobocracy as an effective tool. On Friday morning, all the 4 accused in the gang rape and murder of a young doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter at the crime spot.  

Cyberabad CP briefs the media

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar explained the sequence of events beginning from the arrest of the accused. He stated that the police were granted the custody of the four accused persons for 10 days. Thereafter, they were interrogated on December 4 and December 5. Mentioning that they received valuable information from the accused, the police recovered cell phones and other valuables of the victim from the encounter site. Sajjanar stated that the accused were brought to the crime spot on Friday morning after which they first attacked the police with sticks and then snatched their weapons and opened fire. Despite the police warning them to surrender, they did not pay attention and got killed in the encounter with police officials. During this encounter, two police officials were injured.  

Published:
