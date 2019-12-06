Abhishek Singhvi Shares Cryptic Post After Hyderabad Rape Accused's Police Encounter

In a cryptic tweet, Congress leader Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Friday, stated that citizens and police should do the right thing when being watched after all rape accused were killed Hyderabad police. Hinting at displeasure over the open celebration by the public over the encounter, he tweeted the same. Public and most politicians have openly welcomed the encounter with the Telangana public showering the police with flowers.

Dr. Singhvi on Hyderabad encounter

If police and citizens are being watched,we are both more liable to do the right things. #hyderabadpolice #Encounter #हैदराबाद_पुलिस #JusticeForDisha — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 6, 2019

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources. Moreover, sources report that the post-mortem of the four bodies is underway at Mahbubnagar hospital. The police are expected to brief the media soon.

What is the Hyderabad rape case?

The 27-year old's burnt body was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. Her body was found 25 km away from the toll plaza. The Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to conduct trial against the four accused who were housed in Chanchalguda Central Jail under 14-day judicial custody.

