On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday, Nishith Mehta & Mihir Bhuta Release A 'Musical Bouquet'

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17, music composer and producer Nishith Mehta put together a 'musical bouquet' as a tribute. In the unique greeting for Narendra Modi, Musica Productions released five videos to celebrate his special day.

Penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarati, Mihir Bhuta has translated the songs in Hindi and released as —'Apne Aatamram Akele', 'Zindagi Ke Sachche Yaar', 'Haan Jalta Deepak Hoon', 'Ma Ne Payen Hei Ujiyale', 'Nirmal Karm Ki Dhara Ho' — the titles of the songs. The songs are released by Musica Productions in association with Mihir Bhuta and Big Earth Media.

Noting that many people have asked him what he wants on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he would want COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to be followed and that everyone should work to make "our planet healthy". Modi turned 70 on Thursday, with world leaders and politicians and other leading personalities from the country extending their wishes to him.

In a tweet, he said, "Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori.' Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy." He said people from all over India and the world have shared their kind wishes on his birthday and expressed his gratefulness to everyone. The prime minister said these greetings give him the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of his fellow citizens.

Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shahid Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and many other stars conveyed their greetings to the Prime Minister. Many of them also posted video messages and some shared throwback pictures to send their messages. The Prime Minister also showed concern for some of them amid the COVID-19 pandemic by asking how they were doing.

