PM Modi has message for Ajay Devgn's son as 'Tanhaji' star wishes leader on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a milestone with his 70th birthday on Thursday. Apart from special events to mark the occasion by his party leaders and citizens, the leader had received wishes from across the globe, including Bollywood stars. PM Modi even replied to some of the wishes, and one of them was Ajay Devgn.

PM Modi’s message for Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn had conveyed his greetings to the Prime Minister with a short and sweet message, wishing ‘Modiji’ a ‘Happy 70th’ and wishing him ‘more power.’ The leader replied that he was ‘delighted’ to receive the actor’s message. The Prime Minister then had a sweet message for the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star’s son Yug.

Happy 70th Modiji🙏

More Power to you Sir.@narendramodi#HappyBirthdayPMModi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2020

The young one had also celebrated his birthday this month by planting a tree.

PM Modi wrote that it was ‘good’ seeing Yug devoting his birthday towards a ‘greener planet’. He called the awareness of such an issue as ‘commendable.’

Delighted to receive your wishes. Was good seeing young Yug devoting his birthday towards a greener planet. Such awareness is commendable. @ajaydevgn https://t.co/XhjliMVHgj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Among the other highlights of PM’s replies to Bollywood stars was one to Milind Soman. The latter had wished the leader a ‘good opposition’ so that the leader could push himself further for the nation. The Prime Minister termed it as ‘wishful thinking’ in a dig at the opposition parties.

Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. :) https://t.co/cnit2tfVvD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shahid Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and many other stars conveyed their greetings to the Prime Minister. Many of them also posted video messages and some shared throwback pictures to send their messages. The Prime Minister also showed concern for some of them amid the COVID-19 pandemic by asking how they were doing.

