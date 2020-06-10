On This Day, Lal Bahadur Shastri Was Sworn In As India's 2nd Prime Minister

56 years ago, on this day, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri was sworn in as India's second Prime Minister on 9 June 1964, succeeding Gulzarilal Nanda, who was then the acting PM. Shastri's term from 1964 to 1966 until his mysterious death in Tashkent saw the Green Revolution and White Revolution gain impetus, leading to an increase in the production of milk and food grains. The former PM also led the 1965 war against Pakistan with his famous slogan 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'.

Lal Bahadur Shastri - India's 2nd PM

This day 1964 , 9th June - my grandfather Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri took the swearing in as PM for the Republic of India 🇮🇳 #blessed #granddaughter #bestPM #visionary pic.twitter.com/WyWRxaLKh9 — Mandira Shastri (@MandiraShastri) June 9, 2020

Lal Bahadur Shastri's achievements

The foundation stone of Bal Vidya Mandir, a distinguished school of Lucknow, was laid by the former PM.

Inaugurated the Central Institute of Technology Campus at Tharamani in Chennai

Inaugurated the Plutonium Reprocessing Plant at Trombay in 1965

Shastri authorized the development of nuclear explosives

Inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University at Hyderabad on 20 March 1965

Inaugurated the National Institute of Technology, Allahabad

Inaugurated the Jawahar Dock of the Chennai Port Trust

Laid the foundation stone of Almatti dam

Image credits: Twitter