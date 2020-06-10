On This Day, Lal Bahadur Shastri Was Sworn In As India's 2nd Prime Minister

Quick links:
56 years ago, on this day, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri was sworn in as India's second Prime Minister on 9 June 1964, succeeding Gulzarilal Nanda, who was then the acting PM. Shastri's term from 1964 to 1966 until his mysterious death in Tashkent saw the Green Revolution and White Revolution gain impetus, leading to an increase in the production of milk and food grains. The former PM also led the 1965 war against Pakistan with his famous slogan 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'.
This day 1964 , 9th June - my grandfather Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri took the swearing in as PM for the Republic of India 🇮🇳 #blessed #granddaughter #bestPM #visionary pic.twitter.com/WyWRxaLKh9— Mandira Shastri (@MandiraShastri) June 9, 2020
