On This Day, Lal Bahadur Shastri Was Sworn In As India's 2nd Prime Minister

56 years ago, on this day, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri was sworn in as India's second Prime Minister on 9 June 1964, succeeding Gulzarilal Nanda

Lal Bahadur Shastri

56 years ago, on this day, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri was sworn in as India's second Prime Minister on 9 June 1964, succeeding Gulzarilal Nanda, who was then the acting PM. Shastri's term from 1964 to 1966 until his mysterious death in Tashkent saw the Green Revolution and White Revolution gain impetus, leading to an increase in the production of milk and food grains. The former PM also led the 1965 war against Pakistan with his famous slogan 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'. 

Lal Bahadur Shastri - India's 2nd PM

Lal Bahadur Shastri's achievements

  • The foundation stone of Bal Vidya Mandir, a distinguished school of Lucknow, was laid by the former PM.
  • Inaugurated the Central Institute of Technology Campus at Tharamani in Chennai
  • Inaugurated the Plutonium Reprocessing Plant at Trombay in 1965
  • Shastri authorized the development of nuclear explosives
  • Inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University at Hyderabad on 20 March 1965
  • Inaugurated the National Institute of Technology, Allahabad
  • Inaugurated the Jawahar Dock of the Chennai Port Trust
  • Laid the foundation stone of Almatti dam

Image credits: Twitter

