On Vivekananda Jayanti, NaMo App Enables Sharing His Thoughts With PM Modi Paying Tribute

To honour Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, National Youth Day or Vivekananda Jayanti is being celebrated all across the country. To make this day more special, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and announced that the Narendra Modi App or the NaMo App has made creative efforts that will let the users share Vivekananda's thoughts and personalised messages, while paying homage to the legendary monk.

READ | National Youth Day 2021: History, Significance And How The Day Is Celebrated

à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤®à¥€ à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¥‡à¤•à¤¾à¤¨à¤‚à¤¦ à¤•à¥‹ à¤‰à¤¨à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤¯à¤‚à¤¤à¥€ à¤ªà¤° à¤•à¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¿-à¤•à¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¿ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤



This Vivekananda Jayanti, there’s a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message.

Let us spread Swami Vivekananda’s dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide! https://t.co/lMjQwqH0M2 pic.twitter.com/Nh4ZVtn3k7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

READ | PM Modi Urges Everyone To Read & Share Content Detailing Farm Reforms On NaMo App

Creative effort on the NaMo App for sharing thoughts of Swami Vivekananda:

The Namo App has come up with a feature that requires three steps to share Swami Vivekananda's thoughts and teachings.

Step 1: In the first step, you will be asked to select a card image of your choice among ten images of Prime Minister Modi paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, on your screens.

READ | On PM Modi's Birthday, ‘Know NaMo’ Quiz LIVE On NaMo App; winners To Get signed Books

Step 2: In the second step, you will be asked to select a famous quote of Swami Vivekananda for your personalised message or card among 31-32 such quotes under the section.

Step 3 : This is the final step where you will be asked to personalise your card by writing down your name and your message.

And after following all three steps, your card will be ready where your name and your personal message will appear in a pink box under the selected image and quote.

READ | Modi Seeks People's Views On 2020, Next Year For His 'Mann Ki Baat' Address