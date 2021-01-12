On Vivekananda Jayanti, NaMo App Enables Sharing His Thoughts With PM Modi Paying Tribute

Quick links:
To honour Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, National Youth Day or Vivekananda Jayanti is being celebrated all across the country. To make this day more special, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and announced that the Narendra Modi App or the NaMo App has made creative efforts that will let the users share Vivekananda's thoughts and personalised messages, while paying homage to the legendary monk.
This Vivekananda Jayanti, there’s a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message.
Let us spread Swami Vivekananda’s dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide! https://t.co/lMjQwqH0M2 pic.twitter.com/Nh4ZVtn3k7
The Namo App has come up with a feature that requires three steps to share Swami Vivekananda's thoughts and teachings.
