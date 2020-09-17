On PM Modi's Birthday, ‘Know NaMo’ Quiz LIVE On NaMo App; winners To Get signed Books

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birth anniversary, the BJP has released an interesting challenge called 'The Know NaMo Quiz' on the Prime Minister's NaMo App, with special prizes for winners. 'Test your knowledge about PM Modi and his party in a simple quiz,' said the BJP on their Twitter handle. The winners of the 'Know NaMo' quiz will be given books signed exclusively by PM Modi himself.

"In a simple quiz, check your information about PM Modi and his party. 'Know NaMo Quiz' is starting on September 17 on the Namo app," said the BJP.

How much do you know about PM Shri @narendramodi?



Take 'The Know NaMo Quiz' on NaMo App - https://t.co/f0ytXY07wP



Winners walk away with books signed by PM Narendra Modi himself! #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/jxQ5M4sNd5 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2020

Read: BJP To Organise 'Seva Saptah' To Mark PM Narendra Modi's Birthday; Theme Is '70'

Read: As PM Modi Turns 70, Greetings Pour In From Near & Far; BJP To Congress & Finland To Nepal

BJP celebrates PM Narendra Modi's birthday

The BJP has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. BJP's central office in charge and General secretary Arun Singh has sent out a circular stating the list of programmes including social initiatives with the theme 'seventy'.

Arun Singh also flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday in Delhi today. BJP workers then celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate. The party workers also made a cake of 70 kg laddu to celebrate the occasion.

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday. pic.twitter.com/siqxVrJhom — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

In Vadodara, the party has offered life insurance to over 20,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). As in Delhi, people in Coimbatore also celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with 70kgs of laddu.

Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate. Party leader Shyam Jaju was also present. pic.twitter.com/f8gBL38mCD — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Read: Finnish PM Conveys Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Accents Potential To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Read: Surat Plants Over 70,000 Saplings Across The City To Mark PM Modi's 70th Birthday