PM Modi Urges Everyone To Read & Share Content Detailing Farm Reforms On NaMo App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged everyone to read and widely share the graphics and booklets from the NaMo App that elaborate on the new afro-reforms. Sharing the link of the mobile application on Twitter, PM Modi urged all to share the content widely, amid growing criticism against the three farm laws.

There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module’s Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/BHfE4F410k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

This comes a day after Prime Minister Modi gave assurance to the farmers, point-by-point on MSP, Mandi system and contract farming while addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi said that the farm laws were not introduced overnight, but the Centre and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms for over last 20 to 30 years.

"There is a lot of discussion about the new laws made for farmers in the country for the past several days. These agricultural reform laws did not come overnight. Every government has discussed it extensively for the last 20-22 years. At least all organizations have discussed these," said PM Modi.

"Farmers of the country, farmers' organizations, agricultural experts, agricultural economists, agricultural scientists, progressive farmers of our country have also been continuously demanding improvement in the agricultural sector," he added.

'Keep the credits for farm laws': PM to Opposition

He further requested Opposition parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for their "old election manifestos" which had reportedly promised agriculture sector reforms and urged them to stop misguiding the farmers over the new laws.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

