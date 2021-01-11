National Youth Day 2021: History, Significance And How The Day Is Celebrated

National Youth Day 2021 will be celebrated all over India on January 12, 2021. The date was chosen to honour the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. It is also known as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti He is considered as one of the greatest spiritual and social leaders of India. He had emphasized the need and role of youth in a nation’s development on numerous occasions. On this day, the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda are honoured. As the National Youth Day, 2021 will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people have been curious to know about the National Youth Day history, National Youth Day theme and the significance of the day. For all the people who are wondering about the National Youth Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

National Youth Day history

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. He was not like the other monks. His achievements at the global stage put India’s name on the map. It helped in reviving India’s image as a land of spirituality. He was immensely focused on harnessing the potential of youth. He played a key role in inspiring the young generation against the British to attain independence.

Swami Vivekananda had immense knowledge about philosophy, religion, literature, Vedas, Puranas among others. In 1984, the Government of India declared January 12 as the National Youth Day to honour him and make people aware of the man and his teachings. Since then, the day is celebrated in India every year.

National Youth Day significance

National Youth Day holds a great significance among the people as it honours the thinking of Swami Vivekananda. His life and teachings are a great source of inspiration for young minds. Swami Vivekananda’s weapons in winning the world were education and peace. He always wanted to get the youth out of their comfort zones and achieve anything that they desired.

The day aims at making the youth aware of such teachings which will, in turn, be important in building the nation. In order to honour his vision and motivate youth to act on it, National Youth Day is very significant. National Youth Day or Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated by organizing lectures, cultural programs as well as various competitions for students.

Image Credits: antardrishti Instagram