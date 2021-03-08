On Women's Day, BJP MP Sonal Mansingh In Parl Says Men's Day Should Also Be Celebrated

BJP MP Sonal Mansingh on March 8, Monday, put forward a demand on the floor of the Rajya Sabha that just like International Women's Day, the world should also celebrate Men's Day. For the unversed, March 8 is observed as Women's day worldwide.

Addressing the floor on the occasion, Mansingh stated, "I demand that International Men's Day should also be celebrated." As some of her fellow parliamentarians chuckled following the statement, the renowned dancer upheld that the world anyway talks about and needs equality.

I demand that International Men's Day should also be celebrated: BJP MP Sonal Mansingh in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/1xYDUuX8Np — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

Reservation of women in Parliament

On the occasion, many female parliamentarians put forward the demand to increase the reservation of women in the Rajya Sabha. The first among these women was NCP MP Dr Fauzia Khan, who said that a very limited number of women hold leadership positions and a change is required. She suggested that the change begins from the parliament itself by bringing the legislation on 33 percent reservation of women in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

"Many audits have shown that not more than 6% of women have got leadership roles. We must think about it. We can make a beginning by bringing the legislation on 33% reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," she said.

Intensifying the proposal put forward by Khan, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi proposed to raise the demand for reservation of women from 33 percent to 50 percent.

"24 years ago, we proposed a 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Today, 24 years later, we should raise this to 50% reservation for women in the Parliament and assembly."

International Women's Day

March 8 is observed as Internationational Women's Day every year. On this day, the world acknowledges the day to day problems faced by them and goes on to celebrates the social, economical, political and cultural achievements of women from all walks of life.

Every year, the day is celebrated with a theme. The theme for this year is "Choose To Challenge". This theme is specifically chosen to put for the innumerable challenges that took birth in a women's life because of COVID-19.

