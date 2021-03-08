On International Women's Day, Mamata Attacks Centre Over Women’s Reservation Bill

While greeting everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday has made a scathing attack on the Central Government over the Women’s Reservation Bill. She slammed the Centre for not bringing the bill to Parliament.

The WB CM took to Twitter and said, "While the Centre has not yet brought the Women’s Reservation Bill in #Parliament, I am proud that All India Trinamool Congress has 41% women MPs in Lok Sabha and 31% in Rajya Sabha. We have also reserved 50% seats in local bodies for women candidates."

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

