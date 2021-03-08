Women's Day Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Special Day

Every year, people around the world observe March 8 as the day to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. This day represents the long fight that women had to go through to get equal rights. Today, we see women acing in all sorts of professions, which probably wouldn't have been possible if not for the first-ever Women's Day protests and rally that occurred in 1911. Make this day even more memorable by sharing the perfect Women's Day messages and greetings online and with the people you care about.

Women's Day Messages, Women's Day Greetings

We owe our existence to women because it is our mother who brings us into this world. Happy Women's Day!

A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.

“Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” –G.D. Anderson

Whatever women do, they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult. -Charlotte Whitton

Happy Women's Day, to someone who is much more powerful than they think, with all my love.

Some people are lost in the fire. But you are built from it! Best wishes on the most powerful day!

There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. I see that resilience in you.

There are so many times when we don’t really appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thanks to all the amazing women for their hard work and dedication. Happy Women’s Day!

“Where there is a woman, there is magic.” –Ntozake Shange

Life starts with a woman. The greatest love of all starts with Her. Appreciating and loving everything that women give us each and every day is our duty. Let’s raise our glasses for the ladies!

“She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword.” –Atticus

You are the reason that I am a better person today... Thanks for all your love, support and confidence in me... Best wishes on Women’s Day to you.

Friendship is the most beautiful relationship in the world and being friends with a woman is even more of a blessing. Happy Women’s Day!

This life has no existence without a strong ally in the form of a ‘Woman’ in every stage of life, starting from motherhood to wife, from sister and finally a daughter. Happy Women’s Day!

Despite failures - you stand up. Despite sorrows - you cheer up. Despite the pain - you keep fighting! Keep dreaming to fly higher reaching new heights. Congratulations on Women's Day.

