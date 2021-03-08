On International Women's Day, Nita Ambani Pilots Digital Networking Platform 'Her Circle'

The various roles and achievements of women are being marked on International Women’s Day being celebrated on Monday.

With numerous events and gestures planned for women on the day, Nita Ambani too had a special gift for women. The Reliance Foundation Chairperson has launched a digital networking platform that aimed at delivering a comprehensive content, social media and goal-fulfilment experience for them.

Nita Ambani launches platform named ‘Her Circle’

Her Circle sought to use the power of the digital revolution to help women empowerment and build the bonds of sisterhood, helping them personally and professionally with a platform to collaborate, find business partners as well as make friends The all-encompassing content targets the rapidly rising, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.

The organisation termed it as an 'upliftment-oriented’ netwrok that helped a woman engage in content like videos and articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.

The platform also offers one the chance to take guidance from excerpts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership. It also provided them the chance to participate in masterclasses to boost their professional skills. Her Circle provides women the chance to share their success stories, that could be inspirational and boost the morale of the other members of the community.

Among other highlights of the app include a fitness tracker, period tracker and fertility tracker, pregnancy tracker that help in physical requirements, depending on their goals for their physique, family planning and more.

While the content, from videos to articles, is open to all, the social networking segement will be exclusively for women. The social connect will provide her with a safe, women-only forum to make new friends with shared interests or ask questions from peers without hesitation. Her Circle also has an exclusive and personal space for women to ask questions to medical and finance experts in a confidential chatroom.

Speaking about the initiative, Nita Ambani, in a statement, said, “When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others. As a daughter who grew up in a family of 11 girls, I was taught to believe in myself." She added,"From my daughter Isha, I have received unconditional love and confidence to continue to follow my dreams. From my daughter-in-law Shloka, I have learnt empathy and patience." "Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other,” Ambani also said.

She also said, “I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own. With the Digital Revolution enabling 24x7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform."