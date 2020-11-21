On World Fisheries Day, MoHFW Shares Video & Pledges 'sustainable Consumption Of Fishes'

World Fisheries Day is celebrated every year on November 21. This day is observed every year to demonstrate solidarity with the fisher-folk communities, fish farmers and concerned stakeholders throughout the world. On this occasion, MOHFW took to Twitter and pledged 'sustainable consumption of fishes'. The Ministry of Health also shared a video which highlighted various benefits of consuming fish.

On the occasion of #WorldFisheriesDay 2020, @EnvisSacon would like to share "Health benefits from consuming fish". Pledge sustainable consumption of fishes. pic.twitter.com/8zmqVp69il — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) November 21, 2020

India celebrates World Fisheries Day

According to the information received by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Department of Fisheries will celebrate this day at NASC complex in New Delhi.

Earlier on September this year, PM Narendra Modi had launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)'. Under this scheme, an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore was made for the period of 5 years from 2020-21 to 2024-25. This scheme launched by PM Modi aims to achieve fish production to the tune of 22 million metric tonnes by 2024-25 and also create an additional employment opportunity for around 55 lakh people.

The Fisheries sector in India provides direct employment to about 28 million fishers and fish farmers. Apart from this, the Fisheries sector also meets the food and nutritional security and foreign exchange earnings. As per the latest reports, India currently contributes about 7.7 per cent to the global fish production and it ranks 4th in global exports of fish products.

Andhra Pradesh CM to lay stone for four fishing harbours, 25 aqua hubs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday will lay the foundation stone for 4 fishing harbours in the state. These 4 fishing harbours will be constructed at JuvvalaDinne in Nellore, Uppada in East Godavari district, Nizampatnam in Guntur district and Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

Besides this, Reddy will also lay the foundation stone for 25 aqua hubs in Andhra Pradesh. As per the information received by the state government, it plans to set up 8 fishing harbours in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

