COAS Calls CAG Report Over Lack Of Rations, Soldier Gears In Siachen ‘outdated’

Rubbishing the recent Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) report saying that Army including those in Siachen are facing deficiencies of clothing, ration and housing, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane has said that the report is outdated. In a report tabled in Parliament on Monday, the CAG pulled up the Army for deficiencies in the provision of special clothing, rations and housing for troops in high-altitude areas, including Siachen.

Moreover, the CAG report said that the Indian National Defence University (INDU), proposed by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, was “yet to fructify”, even as the project cost had been revised from ₹395 crore to ₹4,007.22 crore, up 914%. On the special rations authorised for troops in high-altitude areas to meet their daily energy needs, the CAG said substitutes for the scaled items were authorised on a “cost-to-cost’’ basis, and this resulted in the supply of a reduced quantity. “This compromised the calorie intake of the troops by as high as 82%.” The report pertains to the period between November 2015-September 2016.

Mamata Banerjee attacks UP CM Yogi over 'Goli' remark, asks "How can he even say that?"

COAS Naravne calls the report outdated

However, Naravne while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the CAG report pertains to 2015-2016. He also assured that army personnel are provided with all essential clothing and housing facility in all the areas including Siachen.

He said: "That CAG report pertains to 2015-16. It's outdated. I would like to assure you as of today we are very well prepared. Each jawan going to Siachen gets personnel clothes of 1 lakh rupees. Similarly, we ensure adequate food as well. With more technology and quality we will keep them providing better."

Yogi brings Ayodhya angle to Delhi polls, promises 'magnificent Ram Mandir in 3 months'

CAG report asked the ministry of defence to take action

Asking the MoD to take strong action against those responsible for lapses, the CAG said: “Delayed procurements and delayed receipt of contracted items led to an acute shortage of essential clothing and equipment and timely issue of the sa the same to troops. Sub-standard items like face-masks, jackets and sleeping bags were procured of old specifications, which deprived the troops from the benefits of using improved products.”

Mamata Banerjee slams UP CM Yogi's "goli-boli" remark, says "he's spreading hate"

AAP MLA Avtar Singh's son Manpreet joins Congress