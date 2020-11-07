Outrage Around The World Against Arnab Goswami's Illegal Arrest, Massive Support Pours In

After the blatant display of abuse of power by Mumbai Police as it arrested Republic Media Network's editor in chief Arnab Goswami, there has been a widespread outrage across the world against the arrest. Support is pouring in from different parts of the world demanding Arnab Goswami's immediate release and criticising the vendetta politics of the Maharashtra Government. So far, there have been nearly 18 lakh tweets supporting Arnab, of which 77 per cent of the tweets [13,88,576 tweets] are from India while 23 per cent of the tweets have come from the rest of the world.

65,408 tweets have come from the United States; massive support coming in from the country despite being engaged in the Presidential elections. The Indian Diaspora in the US has also staged demonstrations demanding the release of Arnab Following the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom have sent out 22,914 tweets each, followed by Canada which has sent out nearly 15,000 tweets in support of Arnab. Supporters from UAE have also made 10,832 tweets supporting Arnab while 9,166 tweets have come from Bangladesh. Lastly, Sri Lanka and Singapore have sent 5,833 and 3,750 tweets respective while 2,49,969 tweets have come from other countries combined.

#IndiaWithArnab | Indians in the US join Republic TV LIVE; Sign the petition for #ArnabGoswami at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl and tune in here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/qYrz65OC4d — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2020

Also, responding to Republic's call to sign the petition #IndiaForArnab, people have poured in massive support to Republic Media with 4,47,381 signatures on the petitions and still counting as on Friday. Those who haven't signed the petition can visit https://petition.republicworld.com/ to show their support to Arnab Goswami as Republic Media Network fights back tooth and nail in the courts of public opinion and the courts of law, against the targeting by the state machinery.

Images from Twitter

READ | Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Bombay HC To Continue Hearing On Saturday, 12 PM

Arnab assaulted and arrested

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami after which he was manhandled, dragged, shoved into the police van and was taken to Alibaug Police station. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a case which had actually been closed and then 'reopened' without the court's permission.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused.

READ | As Arnab Spends Second Night In Custody; Hansa, OpIndia & CJM Facts Crumble Maha Govt Lies

Bombay HC to hear bail plea on Saturday

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of Arnab Goswami until 12 PM on Saturday. Assuring that all parties will be heard, Justice Shinde suggested Arnab's counsel Abad Ponda to move the bail application on the administrative side for the Chief Justice to allot it to the division bench. Arguing for Arnab's release, senior advocate Harish Salve stated that no permission had been taken by the police for reopening the abetment of suicide case as per the order of the CJM.

Advocate Harish Salve presented a strong case in the court as he pointed out that the CJM not only refused police custody but also mentioned that Arnab's arrest is illegal. Salve noted, "There is a prima facie finding of the Magistrate before you that the arrest is illegal. The root is tainted with illegality. This should weigh with your lordships. This whole thing is mala fide".

READ | Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress Over Arnab's Arrest, Says ‘their Culture Since Emergency’