Over 2 Lakh COVID Tests Done In Past 24 Hrs, Says ICMR; 1000 Test Labs Set Up Across India

In a major boost against fighting the Coronavirus crisis in the country, India conducted over 2 lakh COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, the highest in a single day, officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday. The total number of positive novel coronavirus in the country rose up to 4.6 lakh.

According to the officials, about 2,15,195 samples were tested on June 23 in the country in the last 24 hours with a total of 73,52,911 samples that have been tested till date, said the official. Out of the samples tested a total 4,56,183 were found COVID-19 positive.

ICMR validates country's 1,000th COVID testing lab

Furthermore, with an aim to intensify COVID-19 testing across the country, ICMR has approved a total of 1000 COVID-19 testing labs. Out of these 1,000 COVID-19 testing laboratories, 730 are in government setups and 270 laboratories are in the private sector.

ICMR also directed all concerned state governments, public and private institutions to take required steps to scale-up testing for COVID19.

"Since the test, track and treat is the only way to prevent the spread of infection and save lives, it is imperative that testing should be made widely available to all symptomatic individuals in every part of the country and contact tracing mechanisms for containment of infection are further strengthened," the advisory said.

"Our testing capacity has been increased to 3 lakh per day through government and private laboratories," said the official.

Meanwhile, the country saw the highest single-day jump of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476, according to the Union health ministry data.

India registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row and witnessed a surge of 2,65,648 infections from June 1 till June 24, with Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh remaining the top five contributors to the rising tally. The number of active cases stands at 1,83,022, while 2,58,684 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figures at 8 am on June 24.

(with inputs from ANI)