Over 7000 Coronavirus Mutations In India, Might Pose Serious Risks: CSIR-CCMB Report

On Monday, Rakesh Mishra, Director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research at Hyderabad-based CSIR-CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) informed that there are more than 7,000 coronavirus mutations in India of which some could pose a serious risk. He also added that among the variants, N440K is spreading a lot more in the southern states.

“There are more than 7,000 coronavirus mutations in the country,” said Mishra, who is also one of the co-authors of the paper.

READ | N440K COVID Variant Spreading 'A Lot More' In Indian Southern States: CSIR-CCMB Report

An exhaustive analysis of over 5,000 coronavirus variants in India has been done by CCMB alone and how the variants have evolved over the course of the pandemic. A team of the CCMB scientists has also published a paper on their findings– “SARS-CoV-2 genomics: An Indian perspective on sequencing viral variants”.

Ever since the pandemic hit the country, the Hyderabad-based Institute has been studying the evolution of the virus, its mutations and strains. However, Mishra stated that not every mutation becomes a variant. It is necessary to step up sequencing, he added.

“India has so far not been sequencing SARSCoV-2 isolates to full capacity, having deposited only about 6,400 genomes of the over 10.4 million recorded cases (0.06 per cent). Exploiting advances in genomic epidemiology by monitoring and increasing sequencing efforts following local spikes will go a long way in staying on top of mutations of concern while their biology and effects are studied in greater detail,” said Mishra, reported PTI.

The Indian government stepped up the sequencing of the genomes, after the evolution of the UK and Brazilian strains of coronavirus which are found to be more transmissible. An Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) comprising 10 institutes was also formed for this purpose. The CCMB is also a part of the consortium.

READ | Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Arrests Weapon Wielding Vandal Jaspreet Singh

N440K COVID Variant Spreading 'Lot More' In Indian Southern States

A study at Hyderabad-based CSIR-CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) informed that there is emerging evidence of Coronavirus variant N440K, which is spreading "a lot more" in the Indian southern states. Scientists from CSIR-CCMB, have recently presented an exhaustive analysis of over 5,000 coronavirus variants in the country and how they have evolved over the course of the pandemic.

Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB and corresponding author, said that the identified novel variant has a low prevalence in India. More coronavirus genomes need to be sequenced across the country to accurately identify the emergence of these and other new variants.

READ | PM Modi Foresees 'poriborton' In WB; Tears Into TMC's 'votebank' & Appeasement Politics

READ | TMC Claims Credit For Rail Routes Inaugurated By PM Modi; Accuses Him Of 'badmouthing' WB

(With PTI Inputs)