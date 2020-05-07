Over Ground Worker Of Hizbul Mujahideen Arrested In Doda; Pistol & Wireless Set Recovered

Ina big development, Raqib Alam- an Over Ground Worker of the Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir by a joint team of the police and the Indian Army on Thursday. It was arrested terrorist Tanveer Ahmed who initially gave the information about Alam and his association with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Haroon who was killed in an encounter in January 2020. During the questioning, Alam reportedly confessed that he had hidden one pistol and a wireless set given to him by the terrorists. Thereafter, he was taken to the Shiva village from where one pistol and a wireless set were recovered. Further investigation of the suspect is in progress.

Terrorist Riyaz Naikoo eliminated

Alam's arrest comes a day after Hizbul Mujahideen's commander Riyaz Naikoo was eliminated in an hours-long operation by a joint operation of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police in Beighpora area of Pulwama. With an Rs.12 lakh bounty on his head, Naikoo was on the hit list of the security forces. Naikoo, the successor of terrorist Zakir Musa was involved in killings and attacks on the security forces. He also planned anti-India campaigns after the abrogation of Article 370. Speaking to ANI earlier in the day, CDS General Bipin Rawat opined that the successful targeting of terrorist leadership shall result in lesser violence in the Kashmir valley.

General Bipin Rawat remarked, "The priority of the Armed Forces is to always get after the terrorist leadership and neutralize them as fast as possible. If you succeed in doing so, recruitment levels go down. They are not able to spread violence among the people because it is the leadership that spreads all the violence amongst the people and coerces the local population-young boys and girls through misinformation and they try to encourage them to join more often than not through fear and coercion. So if we are able to eliminate leadership, we are quite hopeful that you will find that recruitment will come down and there will be lesser violence in the Valley. It has always been the effort of the Armed Forces and they will continue doing so."

