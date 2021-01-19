Over One Lakh Students Write To Union Government Over Animal Abuse In Circuses; Seek Ban

On Monday, a signature petition from one lakh school students from across the country was submitted to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying urging all to pass draft rules to ban the use of animals in circuses. In the petition, students from both private and government schools said that circuses are notoriously cruel where animals are continuously chained or confined to small, barren cages and are deprived of adequate food, water, shelter and veterinary care.

A class 5 student Sitara Priyanth, who took part in the signature campaign said, "We young people know circuses are no fun for animals. Animals don't want to be caged, chained or beaten. Circuses can have willing human-only performers instead".

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, if the rules are passed, India would join Bolivia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece, Guatemala, Italy, and Malta in banning the use of animals in circuses.

"Sensitive animals exploited by archaic circuses have true allies in today's caring young people. Every one of these signatures is from a young person who wants to make India a kinder country for all, including animals", said Puja Mahajan, PETA India Associate Director of Education and Youth Outreach.

As per PETA India, in addition to being cruel for animals, circuses are also breeding grounds for zoonotic diseases (those that can jump from other animals to humans), including tuberculosis (found in elephants), glanders (found in horses), parrot fever (found in birds), and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, which is caused by COVID-19 and can be transmitted to humans from camels.

(With PTI Inputs)