"Overwhelmed By The Warm Welcome" Says Brazil's President Bolsonaro On His Visit To India

President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Saturday said that he was moved by the warmth and affection showered on his delegation during their visit to India and expressed confidence in the 15 agreements signed to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

"It gives me great pride to come to India as the chief guest at this eminent moment when the country is celebrating its Republic Day. I am deeply moved by the warmth and affection that India has showered. This is also one of the elements that brings the two countries together," Bolsonaro said.

"I am grateful that India and Brazil have consolidated on working towards strengthening bilateral relations," the Brazillian President added.

Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a four-day visit to India, will grace the Republic Day parade on Sunday. During his address, the Brazillian President mentioned that the 15 agreements signed with India were the highest number of agreements that Brazil has ever signed with any nation.

"I believe that there will be more matters of similar interest emerging between India and Brazil, given the potential of the countries. We hope to soon achieve the goal of becoming a 5 trillion economy," said Jair Bolsonaro.

He also expressed his delight while adding that both the nations have ample to offer each other and strengthen the bilateral relations. He further said he is excited to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in celebrating Republic Day on Sunday. "Two days into my visit, and I already miss India," Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro's visit to India

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro arrived in India on Friday, accompanied by his daughter Laura Bolsonaro, daughter-in-law Leticia Firmo, eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian parliament and a large business delegation.

The Brazilian president is in India primarily to grace the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday as the chief guest and explore ways to boost trade ties with India at a time when both economies are going through a phase of slowdowns.

India's ties with Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, has been on an upswing in the last few years. The country has a population of 210 million with $1.8 trillion-economy.

