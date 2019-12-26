The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

P Chidambaram Slams Police For Filing Cases Against Peaceful Anti-CAA Protesters

General News

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the police for filing cases against people carrying out peaceful protests in various parts of the country.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the police for registering cases against people carrying out peaceful protests in various parts of the country. He mentioned that the police had not just booked protesters in Chennai, but also Madras and Madurai. Lamenting that the Constitutional right to assemble peacefully was under threat, he alleged that the police had wrong priorities cracking down on peaceful protests instead of curbing heinous crimes such as rape, murder, and lynching.  

Read: Madras HC Nod To DMK's Anti-CAA Rally In Chennai On Dec 23; Stalin Welcomes Decision

Read: Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Backs DMK's Stalin As CM, Hinting At Cracks In AIADMK-BJP

Anti-CAA protests in Chennai

On Monday, thousands of people marched on the streets of Chennai along with senior leaders of opposition parties such as Congress, DMK, CPI, CPM, VCK, and DMDK to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Subsequently, the police filed cases against 8000 people for holding this march. The Chennai police stated that the protesters did not have the requisite permission to hold a rally. The police registered cases against leaders including P Chidambaram and DMK chief MK Stalin. On this occasion, over 5000 police personnel, riot control vehicles and other measures were in place to thwart any law and order problem. Stalin asserted that the opposition would continue to voice their dissent until the CAA was repealed. 

Read: WATCH: MK Stalin Lands In Mumbai For Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in, Swamped By DMK Cadre

Read: DMK President Stalin, P Chidambaram & 8,000 Others Booked For Anti-CAA Protest March

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
RAVI KISHAN SLAMS ARUNDHATI
SHARAD PAWAR IS THACKERAY'S TEACHER