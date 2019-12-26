P Chidambaram Slams Police For Filing Cases Against Peaceful Anti-CAA Protesters

Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the police for registering cases against people carrying out peaceful protests in various parts of the country. He mentioned that the police had not just booked protesters in Chennai, but also Madras and Madurai. Lamenting that the Constitutional right to assemble peacefully was under threat, he alleged that the police had wrong priorities cracking down on peaceful protests instead of curbing heinous crimes such as rape, murder, and lynching.

Case registered against 8000 persons for anti-CAA protest in Chennai; 1300 booked in Madurai; against 1200 for taking out a candle march in Aligarh. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 26, 2019

Long live the right to assemble peacefully guaranteed by the Constitution!



Police believe that peaceful protests are more dangerous to law and order then rape, murder and lynching. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 26, 2019

Anti-CAA protests in Chennai

On Monday, thousands of people marched on the streets of Chennai along with senior leaders of opposition parties such as Congress, DMK, CPI, CPM, VCK, and DMDK to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Subsequently, the police filed cases against 8000 people for holding this march. The Chennai police stated that the protesters did not have the requisite permission to hold a rally. The police registered cases against leaders including P Chidambaram and DMK chief MK Stalin. On this occasion, over 5000 police personnel, riot control vehicles and other measures were in place to thwart any law and order problem. Stalin asserted that the opposition would continue to voice their dissent until the CAA was repealed.

I thank the lakhs of peaceful protestors who joined us in Chennai today to show that #TNopposeCAA .



This has sent a clear signal to the BJP-ADMK Govts that Tamils are against this law.



We will continue voicing our dissent till the law is repealed. #CAA_NRC_Protest pic.twitter.com/wqN8ux5pDQ — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 23, 2019

