Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Backs DMK's Stalin As CM, Hinting At Cracks In AIADMK-BJP

In a surprising turn of events, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president BT Arasakumar on Sunday, December 1, endorsed DMK's MK Stalin as a Chief Ministerial probable. Addressing a public gathering in Tiruchirappalli, the BJP leader appeared to vouch for the DMK Chief and hinted that he will go on to "take the throne" of Tamil Nadu CM someday.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President, BT Arasakumar: If he (MK Stalin) had thought of becoming CM, he could have done so easily during Koovathur episode. It is a fact that those who wait, definitely achieve what they want one day.We will see MK Stalin taking the throne of Tamil Nadu CM. pic.twitter.com/gInHZA40KK — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

'In order to safeguard democracy, he waited'

The development comes even as the DMK is in alliance with the Congress and their political rival AIADMK is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the centre. The BJP leader said MK Stalin is the only leader after former chief minister MG Ramachandran, who he has looked up to.

"People talk about future chief ministers but he is the person who has had ample opportunities for the same. However, the mandate for the rule is only through democracy. In order to safeguard democracy, he waited," he added.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections to take place in 2021

DMK Chief MK Stalin was also present at the event. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will take place in 2021. MK Stalin has always remained at loggerheads with the BJP which is an ally of DMK's arch-rival AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. Back in January this year, Stalin swore that his party will never align with the BJP. MK Stalin had stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no Atal Bihari Vajpayee and that DMK will never join hands with the saffron party, either in Centre or in the State. In another major development in Tamil Nadu politics last month, actors-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have hinted at joining hands for the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections. The two Tamil superstars had reportedly said that they do not mind coming together for the betterment of the people of the State.

