Meet Uncle Moosa, Padma Shri Awardee Who Quit Govt Job To Promote Education In Arunachal

Around 40 years ago, Satyanarayan Mundayoor moved to Arunachal Pradesh, quitting his secure government job as a Revenue Officer to foray into a life that’s dedicated to people. Ever since he shifted to Arunachal's Lohit in 1979, Mundayoor, popularly known as Uncle Moosa, dedicated his life to promoting education and fostering a culture of reading in the remote areas of the North-Eastern state.

This year, he has been conferred with the Padma Shri this year for playing a ‘seminal role’ in spreading education in Arunachal Pradesh.

The torchbearer of reading movement

According to reports, he worked as an education officer at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya till 1996. During that time, he organised book exhibitions and, in 2007, set up a library for children as part of the Lohit Youth Library Movement. This library was named the Bamboosa Library. He has established 13 Bamboosa Library in remote areas like Wakro, Anjaw and Chongkham in four decades.

Reportedly, he had aslo started a home library movement entrusting books to volunteers meant to be distributed to children. He has also written a children’s book in Malayalam on folk heritage of Arunachal.

After he was awarded the country's fourth-highest civilian honour, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu showered praises on Mundayoor.

I am deeply happy that Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Ji is being conferred with #PadmaShri in the field of #SocialWork (#AffordableEducation). Congratulations to the true gem of Arunachal who has dedicated his entire life for upliftment of education in Arunachal. #UncleMoosa pic.twitter.com/2jL4HJY3D7 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 25, 2020

Union minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to praise the unsung heroes who have won Padma Shree this year.

Sathyanarayan Mundayoor has played a seminal role in spreading education in Arunachal Pradesh.



