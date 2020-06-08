Major Success For Security Forces In Kashmir Valley, 9 Terrorists Eliminated In 24 Hours

In another major success in its anti-terrorism operations in the Kashmir valley, security forces on Monday eliminated four terrorists including two top commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit in an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

"After credible inputs, an operation was launched in the Pinjora area of Shopian", Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told Republic Media Network.

He said that four terrorists were eliminated in the operation that lasted for a few hours.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Takes Sarcastic Jibe At Amit Shah; Says 'all Know India-China Border Reality'

READ | Two Killed As Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Odisha's Dhenkanal District

"All four terrorists have been killed in another police operation launched there early morning today along with Army and the CAPF units", Dilbag Singh said.

He said that all the four terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and two of them were high ranking commanders of the outfit who were operational in the valley for a long time.

Today's encounter was another major success for the security forces as in less than 24 hours, nine dreaded terrorists were eliminated by the security forces in two different operations across the valley.

"With today's operation nine terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen have been neutralized in the last 24 hours", the DGP said.

On Sunday, security forces had eliminated five terrorists in an encounter in the Rebon area of the same district.

With the precise information, security forces are having an upper hand and in this year alone, several top commanders of various terror outfits have been eliminated in the valley.

"This year has been quite a successful year as far as Anti-terrorism operations in the valley are concerned as several so-called top commanders of various terror outfits have been eliminated this year", a senior Army officer said.

READ | Ladakh MP Namgyal Visits LAC Amid India-China Standoff; Sends Across A Clear Message

READ | China Defends COVID-19 Response In New Report

He said that terror commanders like Riyaz Naikoo and Fauji Bhai who were responsible for targeting security forces and innocent civilians have been eliminated this year.

"These terrorists had spread terror in the area, they were responsible for various civilian killings in the area, with their elimination the local residents will have a peaceful life", the officer said.

Dead bodies of the terrorists killed in the operations will not be handed over, and instead be buried at an undisclosed location.

"The funeral processions of these terrorists are used as terror recruitment drives, which has been stopped now", the officer said.