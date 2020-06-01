Day After Being Caught For ‘espionage’, Pakistan High Commission Officials Leave India

A day after India ousted two Pakistani officials of the High Commission for espionage, the officials have left from the Commission in Delhi for Pakistan, as per ANI. The officials crossed the border from the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. The officials were asked to leave the country within 24 hours, on Sunday.

Pakistan High Commission officials apprehended for espionage

Pak officials charged for espionage leave India

Punjab: 2 officials of High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi who were apprehended y'day for indulging in espionage activities, left for Pakistan from Attari-Wagah border. They were declared as persona-non grata by the Govt & were asked to leave the country within 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/0AUsyf9oPM — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Punjab issues guidelines for 'Lockdown 5.0', no restrictions on people, vehicle movement

Pak officials apprehended for espionage

On Sunday, two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended by Indian law enforcement agencies for indulging in espionage activities. The two officials identified as 42-year-old Abid Hussain Abid and 44-year-old Mohd. Tahir Khan, have been declared by the government as persona non grata and have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours. A third person, 36-year-old Javed Hussain, also a resident of Pakistan was allegedly involved in the espionage activity.

Pakistan reports 2,964 new coronavirus cases

Spying charges

Indian security agencies received a specific input that Abid was "involved in procuring and supply of confidential documents pertaining to Indian Armed Forces". The Indian agencies had the input that Abid and Tahir were planning to come to Gurdwara Road, Karol Bagh to collect some classified secret documents. Both the officials were apprehended and were asked about their identity but Indian agency officials say the Pakistani officials were continuously trying to mislead the officers and were found with fake Aadhar cards, Indian SIM cards in their possession.

Republic TV has learnt that the Indian Army is investigating the nature of classified documents that were accessed by the Pakistani diplomats. Delhi Police Special Cell is also probing as to who provided the fake Aadhar card to Abid and from where did he procure the Indian sim cards. Delhi Police Special Cell will also be probing as to how many informants did Abid have and whether at all they were successful in handing over any classified documents

Pakistan Diplomats espionage case: Pak stooge's spy video accessed; probe underway

Pakistan High Commission condemns action

India has lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani counterparts over the development, asking 'Pakistan to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India'. Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commission condemned the Government of India's action stating it was 'accompanied by a negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign'. Pakistan also rejected India's allegations and stated that the action was a 'clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations'.