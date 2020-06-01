Pakistan High Commission Officials Apprehended For Espionage

In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended by Indian law enforcement agencies for indulging in espionage activities. The two officials identified as 42-year-old Abid Hussain Abid and 44-year-old Mohd. Tahir Khan, have been declared by the government as persona non grata and have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours. A third person, 36-year-old Javed Hussain, also a resident of Pakistan was involved in the espionage activity.

Spying charges

Indian security agencies received a specific input that Abid was "involved in procuring and supply of confidential documents pertaining to Indian Armed Forces." The Indian agencies had the input that Abid and Tahir were planning to come to Gurdwara Road, Karol Bagh to collect some classified secret documents. Republic TV has learnt that a trap was laid near Bikaner wala chowk, Arya Samaj Road, Karol Bagh. Both the officials were apprehended and were asked about their identity but Indian agency officials say the Pakistani officials were continuously trying to dodge and mislead the officers. After further questioning, they revealed their identity. Their associate Javed was then apprehended by the agency.

Indian security agency recovered one Aadhar card in the name of Nasir Gotam, one iPhone and Rs 15,000 cash from their possession.

Three officials held for spying:

India has lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani counterparts over the development. "Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of these officials of the High Commission of Pakistan against India's national security. Pakistan's Cd'A was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status," read a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan High Commission condemns action

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commission has released a statement condemning the action taken by Indian security agencies. "Pakistan condemns the Government of India's decision to declare two officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi persona non grata requiring them to leave India within 24 hours. The Indian action has been accompanied by a negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign, which is a part of persistent anti-Pakistan propaganda," read the statement. "Pakistan strongly rejects the baseless Indian allegations and deplores the Indian action which is in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as the norms of diplomatic conduct especially in an already vitiated atmosphere."

(Picture credit: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi | Facebook)

