UP CM Yogi Issues First Statement On Palghar Mob-lynching; Dials CM Uddhav & Seeks Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that he spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday about the Palghar mob-lynching case. Yogi said that he has requested to take stringent action against the people who are responsible for the killing of two saints who belonged to 'Juna Akhara' and their driver.

'Requested him to take strict action'

Taking to Twitter, the UP CM also said that he was informed by Uddhav that some people have been arrested in connection with the incident and the remaining will be identified soon and strict action will be taken against them.

पालघर,महाराष्ट्र में हुई जूना अखाड़ा के सन्तों स्वामी कल्पवृक्ष गिरि जी, स्वामी सुशील गिरि जी व उनके ड्राइवर नीलेश तेलगड़े जी की हत्या के सम्बन्ध में कल शाम महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री श्री उद्धव ठाकरे जी से बात की और घटना के जिम्मेदार तत्वों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई हेतु आग्रह किया। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020

Uddhav initiates action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. "The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself," Thackeray tweeted late Sunday night.

"Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," he added.

According to PTI, the incident occurred on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district. The trio was dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

