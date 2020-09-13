'Pancheshwar Dam Will Resolve Flooding In Bihar, UP & Jharkhand': Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday have asserted that construction of the dam with Nepal would resolve the problem of flooding by the Ganga river in Bihar and its neighbouring States. The Union minister said India has an understanding with its neighbouring country to construct a dam in Pancheshwar, Nepal.

The statement from the Union Minister came just days after the eighth meeting of the Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was held through video conferencing. The meeting made a thorough review of the implementation of the projects under bilateral cooperation.

READ | Nitin Gadkari to launch various road projects with Andhra CM Jagan Reddy on Sept 18

We have an understanding with Nepal to construct a dam in Pancheshwar, Nepal. Once this dam is built, we will be able to able to resolve the problem of floods by Ganga, particularly in Bihar, UP & Jharkhand. But we are facing problems: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (12.09) pic.twitter.com/H2skEbZbsS — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of bilateral economic and development cooperation projects was carried out and both the countries deliberated on the issues and agreed to expedite their implementations. The meeting was attended by representatives of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government of Nepal, officers of the Embassy of India, consultants and contractors engaged in the implementation of the projects.

READ | Nitin Chandra's first-ever Maithili film 'Mithila Makhaan' wins National Award

India and Nepal hold joint virtual meetings

Last month the governments of India and Nepal had organised the eight Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings. The discussions of the meetings: included reviewing the bilateral development projects, oil and gas projects that are undertaken at the present and those which can be undertaken in the future. "The Joint Working Group was incepted in the year 2017, to make the ties between Indian Oil Corporation Limited(IOCL) and Nepal Oil Corporation(NOC) stronger. The first meeting of the same was held in January this year," said a press release from the Indian Embassy of Kathmandu.

READ | Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

READ |PM Modi addresses beneficiaries of PMAY from MP, 1.75 lakh families benefited from scheme

(With inputs from ANI)