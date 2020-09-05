Nitin Gadkari To Launch Various Road Projects With Andhra CM Jagan Reddy On Sept 18

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the foundation laying and inaugurations of various projects in the State on September 18, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The Union Minister will join the programme virtually in which ‘bhumi poojan’ will be done for 16 projects worth around Rs 7,584 crores.

Foundation will be laid for the development of 877 KM of roads belonging to National Highways in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, 10 projects completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,038 crores will be inaugurated and dedicated to the country. 533 KM of roads have been improved to 6 lane/ 4 lane / 2 lane with paved shoulders. The total cost of all the projects together will be Rs 15,622 crores.

"One of the technical marvel Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi taken up at a cost of Rs 501 crores which includes state government contribution of Rs 146 cr will also be dedicated to the Nation. It is third 6 lane bridge in the country supported by a single pier with spine and wing design," the CMO said.

Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for expressways in MP

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in a video conference, laid down the foundation of 45 highways in the state of Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. The conference was moderated by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The inauguration of the construction project was the second of its kind after the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways had inaugurated the foundation of 13 more such highways in the state of Manipur last week.

"The projects, which have been inaugurated, have a total road length of 1361 kilometers, involving a construction value of Rs 11427 crores. The roads shall also help in developing the state by providing better connectivity, convenience, and economic growth. The movement of goods throughout the state, and even with the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, among others," said a press release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

