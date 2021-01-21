Parliamentary Panel On IT Raises Concerns Over WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT on Thursday raised concerns over the changes proposed in the new WhatsApp privacy policy, alleging that the social media giant was being 'evasive' in its reply.

Earlier in the day, Facebook and Twitter officials appeared before the Parliamentary panel in connection with the bi-partisan scrutiny into the misuse of social media with regards to the privacy laws and personal data protection.

The WhatsApp representatives defended the new privacy policy stating that the changes were aimed at bringing in more 'transparency' assuring that the chat and calls on the platform still remained end-to-end encrypted.

However, some members of the panel were not satisfied with WhatsApp's answers alleging that the company was 'evasive' in its reply on how it can bring in changes that are not 'conducive' for Indian users. "They had no reply," said a panel member to news agency PTI. Moreover, it is also being alleged by a panel member that a WhatsApp representative agreed that the users' data was being 'monetized'.

Row over WhatsApp's new privacy policy

Earlier this month, WhatsApp updated its terms of service and privacy policy around how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products, only to draw the users' ire. After facing severe user backlash, WhatsApp announced its decision to postpone its new privacy policy, which was to come into effect from February 8, allowing users more time to review the policy and accept the terms of the application. The decision to postpone the privacy update has been taken due to "misinformation causing concern" among people, as per the company.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has also sought WhatsApp's response over the matter, slamming the company's 'all-or-nothing' attitude towards the Indians in the implementation of this policy. In a letter addressed to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the Ministry of Electronics has deemed the implementation of the Facebook-owned app's new privacy policy to have a 'disproportionate impact' on Indians.

(With Agency Inputs)