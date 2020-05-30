'Past 6 Years Have Been Glorious For India': Prakash Javadekar Lauds PM Modi's Leadership

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adding a glorious chapter in the history of India. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed one year in office in his second term after winning a massive mandate in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking to ANI, Javadekar stated that Prime Minister fought the coronavirus crisis by giving a new definition of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and listed down the efforts by the PM Modi-led government.

"Today is the first anniversary of the second term of PM Modi government. The past six years have been glorious for India, though the coronavirus entered the country. However, the PM fought the coronavirus crisis by giving a new definition of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. The PPE kits, swab Nsticks, masks, ventilators, etc., which were earlier imported, now are manufactured in the country itself," Javadekar said.

"To help the people amid coronavirus crisis, PM Modi helped all by giving 80 crore families 25 kg rice and 5 kg pulses free of cost. People who do not have ration cards were given 10 kg grain and 2 kg pulses free of cost," he added.

The minister added that 20 crore women were given Rs 1500 each, Rs 2,000 each was given to 10 crore farmers, Rs 1,000 each to three crore families and Rs 10,000 each to 50 lakh hawkers. The Union Minister continued saying that big developments were also introduced in areas such as defence, consumer, labour laws, etc.

"Last year, Jammu and Kashmir was fully integrated with India by removing Article 370. PM Modi also removed Article 35A, Triple Talaq. The construction of Ram Mandir has also started," he said.

With a massive mandate in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the second consecutive term and has in the past year delivered significant decisions including the historic abrogation of Article 370. In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats while the Congress and its allies (UPA) was confined to two-digit count - 91 seats.

