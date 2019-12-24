Patna Family Court Orders Tej Pratap Yadav To Pay Maintenance To Aishwarya

In an 8 page judgement, the Patna family court on Tuesday ordered for interim maintenance of Rs 22,000/- per month, to be given to Aishwarya by Tej Pratap Yadav from August 2019. The Court has also ordered for Rs 2 lakh compensation, for the cost of litigation. It has also ordered for the interim maintenance for Residential Rent and livelihood.

The court passed judgement after Aishwarya had filed a petition for daily livelihood on 13th November 2019. On 17th December, Aishwarya informed the court, that her husband's family had thrown her out of their house and also that Tej Pratap has left her maternal home and lives separately.

Tej Pratap filed divorce on November 2

Aishwarya and Tej Pratap got married on 12th May 2018 but on 2nd November 2018, Tej Pratap filed a divorce petition in court and declared that he is not going to change his decision. Tej Pratap had alleged that Aishwarya is a modern well-educated girl, and they are not compatible. When all efforts of reconciliation failed, then in June 2019 Aishwarya, filed a case of domestic violence against, Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti. In September 2019, Aishwarya was thrown out of the house after a massive fight with mother-in-law Rabri Devi but with the intervention of her parents and police, she moved back into the residence.

Last week, Aishwarya alleged that she was thrown out of her house by Rabri Devi. Then she lodged a case of harassment for dowry against Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Misa Bharti on 14th December. Rabri Devi also lodged a counter FIR, against Aishwarya Rai, for attacking her, with the eyewitness being RJD MLA Shakti Singh Yadav. Chandrika Rai, father of Aishwarya said that the family which doesn't respect its daughter-in-law, then how will they respect the woman of the country.

Patna family court's interim order is a nominal but partial relief for Aishwarya. The court has ordered interim maintenance, after examining the annual income tax return filed by Tej Pratap. The case filed by Aishwarya pertaining to domestic violence and dowry harassment is still pending in the court.

