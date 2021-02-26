Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: State-wise Prices Of Fuel On February 26

With a slight fall in the price per barrel of crude that stood at $63.22 (Rs 4613) on Friday, the rates of petrol and diesel remain to be almost unaltered for a third consecutive day in all Indian states, except a few where minute changes were observed. Fuel prices are the cheapest in New Delhi among all metropolitans on February 26, with vehicle owners paying Rs 72.01 per litre petrol and Rs 64.70 per litre of diesel. Petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 77.67 per litre while per litre diesel costs Rs 67.80. Fuel rates kept varying until Tuesday this week, and since per barrel crude has seen a slight low in its pricing, the variation reflects in global petrol and diesel rates as well.

Let us take a look at the prices of petrol and diesel as of February 26 across all Indian states.



Petrol rates per litre:

Andhra Pradesh - 87.24/ L

Assam- 87.51/ L

New Delhi Petrol price - 90.93/ L

Bihar Petrol price - 93.25/ L

Chattisgarh Petrol price - 89.39/ L

Haryana Petrol price - 88.01/ L

Himachal Pradesh Petrol price - 88.88/ L

J&K Petrol price - 92.44/ L (increased by Rs 2)

Jharkhand Petrol price - 88.33/ L

Karnataka Petrol price - 93.59/ L

Kerala Petrol price - 91.40/ L

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Price - 99.00/ L

Maharashtra Petrol Price - 97.63/ L

Odisha Petrol Price - 91.66/ L

Punjab Petrol Price - 89.98/ L

Rajasthan Petrol Price - 97.47/ L

Tamil Nadu Petrol price - 93.38/ L

Telangana Petrol price - 94.54/ L

Uttar Pradesh Petrol price - 89.05/ L

Uttarakhand Petrol price - 89.71/ L

West Bengal Petrol price - 91.12/ L

Diesel rates per litre:

Andhra Pradesh - 80.21/ L

New Delhi Diesel price - 81.32/ L

Bihar Diesel price - 86.57/ L

Chattisgarh Disesl price - 88.08/ L

Gujarat Diesel price - 87.52/ L

Assam Diesel price - 81.79/ L

Haryana Diesel price - 82.02/ L

Himachal Pradesh Diesel price - 80.76/ L

J&K Diesel price - 83.42/ L (increased by Rs 1.42)

Jharkhand Diesel price - 85.94/ L

Karnataka Diesel price - 85.84/ L

Kerala Disesl price - 86.07/ L

Madhya Pradesh Diesel Price - 89.65/ L

Maharashtra Diesel price - 88.07/ L

Odisha Diesel price - 88.63/ L

Punjab Diesel price - 82.29/ L

Rajasthan Diesel price - 89.82/ L

Tamil Nadu Diesel price - 86.79/ L

Telangana Diesel price - 88.69/ L

Uttar Pradesh Diesel price - 81.59/ L

Uttarakhand Diesel price - 81.97/ L

West Bengal Diesel price - 81.32/ L (increased by Rs 3.20)

It is yet to be seen that if the price of crude further reduces, as the direct impact is being observed on the rates of petrol and diesel, for the third day in a row, that is a relief currently.

